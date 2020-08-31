Vanguard’s GM, Gbenga Adefaye, named Provost of NIJ

General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard Media Ltd., Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, has been appointed as Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, Lagos.

A statement in Lagos, by former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Chairman, Governing Council of the NIJ, said Gbenga Adefaye would serve as Provost of the institution with effect from September 1, 2020, pending the appointment of a new Provost.

He succeeds the former Provost, Mr Gbemiga Oluleye, who has served out his term meritoriously.

Adefaye was a former two-term President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The NIJ, established in 1963 by the International Press Institute is a diploma-awarding Nigerian monotechnic institute, located in Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Vanguard

