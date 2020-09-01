CAMA not targeting Christians, religious organizations — Presidency

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Presidency on Tuesday, finally reacted to insinuations by some Christian leaders that the Companies and Allied Matters Act recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari was aimed at stifling the growth and development of churches in Nigeria, describing the claim as false and untenable.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, who made the government position known at an interactive session with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, described insinuations that CAMA 2020 was against the church and other religious bodies as mischievous and an attempt by the opposition to blackmail the President for political motive.

The meeting, which was organised principally to educate the Christian body over the contentious provisions of the CAMA, saw the Presidential aide swearing to an oath to assure the church that had spoken nothing but the whole truth about the new law…