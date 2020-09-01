Crashed helicopter: We didn’t recover black box

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) says it has not recovered the black box at the crash site of the ill-fated Quorum Helicopter that occurred on Friday in Lagos.

The Bureau’s Commissioner, Mr Akin Olateru, made this known at a media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday.

The unfortunate accident, which occurred on Friday, involved a Bell Helicopter 206-B III, Serial Number 3216, Engine Model Allison 250–C20B.

The Nationality Registration marks 5N-BQW operated by Quorum Aviation. The flight originated in Port Harcourt with Lagos as its intended destination.

Olateru explained that the helicopter type do not fall into the category that has a Flight Data Recorder (FDR) or the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), because of the weight and the seat size of the aircraft.

He said: “We are aware of the speculations circulating on social media and other public fora with regards to the probable cause of the crash and AIB’s retrieval of the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), popularly known as the…