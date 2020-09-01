Ikeja Electric customers to experience 9-day load-shedding

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) says some customers under its operational network will experience load-shedding between Sept. 3 and Sept. 11 due to some projects being executed by Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to boost power supply.

The electricity distribution company made the announcement in a public notice posted on its verified Twitter account on Tuesday.

It said the load-shedding was to enable TCN erect new 132KV towers and carry out re-conduction of 132KV power lines.

IE said the exercise would help the electricity transmission company improve power evacuation capacity and ensure stable and reliable power to customers.

It said, “The exercise will affect power supply to the following Injection Sub-Stations: Opebi, New Alausa, Ojodu, Isheri, Olowora, Magodo and Secretariat injection sub-stations”.

The electricity distribution company listed areas that would experience load-shedding during the period.

Among them are Airport Hotel, Opebi Road, Osho Road,…