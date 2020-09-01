Owa-Ale of Ikare joins Ancestors after 48yrs on throne

By Dayo Johnson

ANXIETY reigned in lkare Akoko area of Ondo state over the demise of the 85-year-old, Olukare of lkare, Oba Samuel Kolapo Adegbite-Adedoyin.

Oba Adedoyin, the 17th Owa- Ale of lkare reigned for 48 years.

Vanguard gathered reliably that the foremost monarch passed on early Tuesday at his palace located at Okorun area of the ancient town.

A source in the palace said that the traditional ruler died after a brief illness.

Oba Adedoyin before his demise was the President of a group of Ondo state traditional rulers under 130 Krown Obas and member of the State Council of Obas.

The people of the ancient town who wore mournful look gathered in groups to discuss the demise of the traditional ruler.

Contacted, the Olona of Ikare, High Chief Rafiu Okunade said the palace would make an official announcement after all necessary traditional rites had been carried out in line with the community’s norms.

The late Oba Adedoyin was born in…