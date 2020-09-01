Saudi Arabia removes top Yemen war commander, citing corruption

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a royal decree on Tuesday to remove the commander in charge of allied forces fighting in Yemen and start a corruption probe, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

Lt.-Gen. Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, Commander of the Joint Forces in the Saudi-led war in Yemen against the Iranian-allied Houthi rebels, was retired and recommended for investigation,’’ SPA reported, citing the decree.

His son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Al-Jouf Region, has also been relieved from his post and referred for investigation.

The decision was based on a referral from the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to conduct an investigation regarding “suspicious financial dealings monitored at the Ministry of Defence,’’ according to the decree.

The anti-corruption authority, Nazaha, disclosed “financial corruption” at the ministry linked to the father and son, the decree added.

It added that four other military…