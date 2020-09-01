Singer Akon plans $6bn city in Senegal homeland

Singer Akon has set his sights on building a sprawling $6 billion city in his Senegal homeland to welcome Africans of the diaspora to their “home back home”.

The R&B star, who boasts two multi-platinum albums, told a news conference Monday he had laid the first stone for the city in the Atlantic Ocean village of Mbodiene around 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of the Senegalese capital Dakar.

As he was growing up in the US state of New Jersey, where his family moved when he was seven, Akon “ran into a lot of African-Americans that didn’t really understand their culture,” the 47-year-old said.

“So I wanted to build a city or a project like this that will give them the motivation to know that there is a home back home,” he said, adding that he had received the blessing — and advice — of Mbodiene’s elders.

Akon City will offer hotels, a university, hospitals, business and leisure centres including a casino, as well as movie studios, all featuring futuristic…