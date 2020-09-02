APC, First Lady clash over disrupted medical outreach

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that a free medical outreach organised by the wife of its governorship candidate, Professor Idia Ize-Iyamu was disrupted on the orders of the First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki which order it said was carried out by the police.

The party said the medical outreach was to provide free health screening and other medical services to the people, especially the vulnerable that have not had access to healthcare for years.

According to a statement released by the Chairman of Edo APC Campaign Council, Mr John Mayaki, the First Lady, Mrs Obaseki, felt displeased by the complete “overshadowing and abandonment of her event by the people who thronged the free medical outreach.

“By directing the Police to shut down the free medical outreach, Mrs Betsy Obaseki arrogated unconstitutional powers to herself and sadly displayed the poor attributes including cruelty, intolerance, and…