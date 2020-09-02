APGA State party executives, others defect to APC in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The entire state executive committee of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia state, led by its chairman, Chief Nkem Okoro, have dumped the party and declared for the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Speaking at the APC state secretariat in Umuahia, APGA chairman, Chief Nkem Okoro, explained that they came to complete what can be described as a ‘tsunami of political realignment’ with the APC which he said have ended their political journey in APGA.

Okoro stated out their decision was taken after wide consultations with APGA supporters and leaders at all levels, who agreed that the APC represents a progressives platform with the ideals and vision required to take over governance in 2023.

“In his words, “Our decision to join the APC became more cogent and expedient, after the leader of the party in Abia state and a respected Abia son, Dr. Alex Otti joined the party with thousands of APGA supporters recently.

“Today, we have…