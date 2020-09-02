CAMA not targeted at Christians, Buhari’s aide swears before CAN

By Luminous Jannamike

The Federal Government has assured that the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) was not target at religious bodies.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, gave the assurances, yesterday. He spoke during an interaction with the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Abuja.

Enang swear to an oath, assuring Christians that he came to them with the truth about the new law.

He said, “Misconceptions have enveloped this Act with deliberate misinformation and falsehood by persons who may not have fully and in-fact personally read and digested the provision of the Act.

“We consider it appropriate and responsible to appear before you and other fora to make these explanations.

“First, the bill as it then was, was not an executive bill transmitted by President Buhari to the legislature. A Senator and member of the House of Reps in the respective chambers initiated it at the behest of the…