FG expresses concern over spiral of food prices, blames `corrupt’ middlemen

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the concern of his administration about the sudden spiral of food prices, at a time when the economy is already mired in a slowdown occasioned by the global coronavirus situation.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, made the president’s feelings known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

The president assured Nigerians that the situation is transient, saying his administration has already begun looking and putting in place measures to ameliorate the situation.

He said: “While Providence has been kind to us with the rains and as such an expectation that a bumper harvest would lead to crashing of food prices and ease the burdens on the population, government’s concern is that the exploitative market behaviour by actors has significantly increased among traders in the past few years and may make any such relief a short lived one.

“This year has indeed tested us in ways that…