Obaseki commiserates with Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu

By Ozioruva Aliu

TWO policemen, Tuesday, died in an accident involving the campaign convoy of former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, while he was on his way to Usen in Ovia SouthWest local government area.

The accident was said to have happened at about 1pm around the by-pass in Oluku Ovia North-East local government area.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has condoled with Oshiomhole and the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, over the road accident.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie quoted the governor as commiserating with the families of the victims of the crash and prayed that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones.

“I received the news of the accident with shock and commiserate with the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the candidate of the APC in the forthcoming governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu…