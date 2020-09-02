ONDO 2020: Osinbajo to lead party leaders, governors to flag off Akeredolu’s re-election rally

Dayo Johnson – Akure

VICE President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is expected to lead others chieftains of the All Progressive Congress, APC, to flag off the reelection rally of its candidate and incumbent governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu on Saturday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Other national leaders of the party and state governors are also expected at the rally scheduled to take place at the Akure township stadium by 11 am.

A statement by the spokesperson, Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Olabode Richard Olatunde in Akure enjoined members of the party, supporters and lovers of the governor to join the campaign.

Olatunde appealed to them “to come with their respective nose masks as necessary compliance with the COVID-19 precautionary measures will be observed.”

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state which equally fixed the flag-off of the campaign of its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede for…