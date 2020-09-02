Recession hits Australia for first time in almost 30 years

Australia has officially fallen into its first recession in 29 years with the biggest fall in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on record.

According to national accounts data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday GDP contracted by 7 per cent in the June quarter – more than three times more than the previous biggest fall of 2 per cent in 1974.

“This is, by a wide margin, the largest fall in quarterly GDP since records began in 1959,” said Michael Smedes, Head of National Accounts at the ABS.

It marks the second consecutive quarter of economic decline, meaning that Australia is in a recession for the first time since 1991.

“Today’s national accounts confirm the devastating impact on the Australian economy from COVID-19.

“Our record run of 28 consecutive years of economic growth has now officially come to an end.

“Behind these numbers are heartbreaking stories of hardship, being filled by everyday Australians as…