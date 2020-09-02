‘Shortage of security personnel hampering enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions in Lagos’

By Adesina Wahab

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladeinde, has said the shortage of security personnel in the state is responsible for the low level of enforcement of COVID-19 and other restrictions in the transportation sector.

He added that the situation has made it imperative for individuals to take personal responsibility for their safety against the spread of the disease.

Dr Oladeinde said this during the 12th Lagos State University Virtual Public Lecture organised by the School of Transportation and Logistics of the University, with the theme: “Staying Safe Against COVID-19 in Public and Private Transportation.”

In his presentation, he stated that the government was making efforts to reform the public transportation system of the state.

“When the pandemic started, we put in place guidelines and restrictions to ensure the safety of commuters in the state. We initially started enforcing these restrictions by arresting those who flout the…