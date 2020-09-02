Too early for 2023 politics

IN the more advanced democracies, you only see electioneering activities just a few months to elections. The American presidential system is a little more elaborate, with its system of state-by-state primaries.

Yet it does not fully wake up till about six months to the Election Day in November. Political leaders know the importance of spending maximum time in addressing the crucial issues of governance and building the system to guarantee a better future for the people.

Elections and active politicking are supposed to be the means to an end. Leaders are more interested in the next generation, not election.

But in Nigeria, the situation is different. Politics is a full time “business” for many politicians because it is the easiest means of making money due to its highly corrupted nature. This situation worsened since the return of democracy in 1999 when godfatherism assumed the centre stage.

Barely 15 months into the 2019 to 2023 electoral cycle, the All Progressives…