UK to ramp up return-to-workplace campaign

Britain will urge people this week to get back to their places of work, ramping up Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s calls to revive the economy after its hammering during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The government will launch a media campaign to explain to workers that they will be safe if they return to their offices and other places of employment.

Data has shown only 17% of workers in British cities had returned to their workplaces by early August, and one business leader said last week that big urban centers looked like ghost towns.

The government hopes that reopening schools, which began in England this week, will allow parents to go back to their workplaces after working from home since March in many cases.

“People are going back to the office in huge numbers across our country and quite right too,” Johnson said.

A spokesman was unable to say what data this was based upon.

Johnson also said the government would keep a grip on any increase in infections: “We…