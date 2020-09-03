Angry reactions trail new fuel price, electricity tariff in Nigeria

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians can no longer hold their emotions, as President Muhammadu Buhari increased the fuel price and electricity tariff to N151 and N66 respectively.

Yesterday, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), announced the increase of petrol price to N151.56 per litre.

Reacting to this, millions of Nigerians took to the micro blogging sites, (Twitter) and (Facebook) to condemn the price hike.

Below are their reactions:

Atiku: “I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face. Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised.”

SERAP: “We urge Nigerian authorities to immediately reverse unfair hike in fuel price from N148 to N151.56k per litre.

This is a travesty, as it would have a knock-on effect on…