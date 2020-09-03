Coronavirus claims Kaduna medical doctor as NMA mourns

By Ibrahim Hassan

Medical doctors in Kaduna state are mourning the death of a colleague, Dr Clement Bakam, who died of complications from COVID-19.

Mr. Abdulsalam Abdulrazak, Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kaduna, in a statement, informed that until his death, late Bakam was the programme manager of the Kaduna state emergency routine immunisation coordination centre (KadSERICC).

The NMA, therefore, condoled with family and friends of the deceased.

“On behalf of the chairman, I regret to announce the sad demise of our brother and colleague Dr Clement Bakam following complications of COVID-19,” the PRO said.

“Until his death, he was the Program Manager, Kaduna State Emergency routine immunization Coordination Centre (KadSERICC)

“Our condolences go to his immediate family, friends, colleagues and ARD Kaduna. May God comfort us all,” the NMA stated.

