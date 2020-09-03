EFCC Re-arraigns Mama Boko Haram, 2 Others over N6m Fraud

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Maiduguri zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has re-arraigned the Chief Executive Officer of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, Aisha Alkali Wakil, popularly known as ‘Mama Boko Haram’ before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, on an amended four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, giving false information and cheating to the tune of N6 million.

At the sitting, prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmad, informed the court of a pending amended charge and urged the court to strike out the earlier charges filed on March 3 and 10, 2020, and substitute it with that of March 18, 2020.

Justice Kumaliya, substituted the charges and ordered them to be read to the defendants.

One of the charges read, “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Alhaji Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode whilst being chief executive officer,…