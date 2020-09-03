FG relaxes restrictions, curfew now 12am to 4am

Curfew now 12 am to 4 am

Parks, Cinemas to resume operations at half capacity

Bars, nightclubs remain closed

By Omeiza Ajayi

The federal government has relaxed its emergency restrictions which were put in place in the wake of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic as a way of limiting its spread.

This was as it expressed optimism about the possibility of fully reopening the economy by December if only Nigerians would abide by all non-pharmaceutical measures to halt the pandemic.

Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this on Thursday during a briefing of the taskforce.

Accordingly, night-time curfew has been relaxed and would only be effective as from 12 am to 4 am.

Also, amusement parks, cinemas recreation centres are to reopen but would operate at half capacity while bars and nightclubs remain closed till further notice.

He said; The PTF believes that while Nigeria is not ready…