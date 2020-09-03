Onitsha economic empowerment programme to take off soon

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Arrangements have been concluded for the takeoff of Onitsha economic empowerment programme being facilitated by indigenes of the commercial town.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, who announced the institution of the programme said it is part of a strategy for medium to long term sustainable intervention in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

A statement in Onitsha said the programme would be implemented under the auspices of the Onitsha Advancement Foundation (OAF) incorporated by the Onitsha Traditional Council.

According to the statement, a panel of Onitsha experts had been charged by Igwe Achebe to map out strategies to support the struggling and budding entrepreneurs to weather the COVID-19 storm.

A statement issued from the royal palace said: “The OAF has been restructured with an expanded Board of Directors, made up of part-time members, all highly experienced, hardworking and dedicated Onitsha…