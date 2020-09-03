Oyo Govt. set to reintroduce Boys’ Scout in public schools

The Oyo State Government has expressed readiness to reintroduce Boys’ Scout Club to public primary schools across the state to promote character moulding and sound learning for pupils.

This was made known in a statement signed by Michael Ogunsina for Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Media Team.

The statement said that Dr Nureni Adeniran, Executive Chairman, Oyo SUBEB, said this in Ibadan during an advocacy visit by the State Commissioner of Boys’ Scouts.

Adeniran stated that when reintroduced, Boys’ Scouts would give pupils the opportunity to get first-hand insights on preparedness toward life.

He said it would complement the state government’s efforts in moulding and modelling pupils, adding that this would attest to Gov. Seyi Makinde’s absolute commitment to improve the basic education sector.

The SUBEB boss said when reintroduced, the club would be an improved adaptation of the moribund one, noting that the club would make pupils more…