Buhari predicts victory for Akeredolu 

…Says APC candidate will win Ondo guber polls

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja told the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to work diligently and ensure fairness in electoral processes, while returning governorship candidate of the party, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for the second term in office.

The President, who presented the party’s flag to the candidate at the Presidential Villa, said the reconciliation process in the state branch of the party had provided a solid ground for an easier clear victory for the candidate than he achieved in his first term.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said while assuring Akeredolu of the party’s full support, the President said a peaceful and fair election that reflects the will of the people should be an uppermost concern.

He urged adherence to the regulations of the Independent…