Businessman arraigned for allegedly obtaining N2.9m under false pretence

By Onozure Dania

A 48-year-old businessman, Adedotun Adeboyejo, was on Friday, arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N2.9 million under false pretences.

Adeboyejo, whose residential address was not given, is facing a four-count charge bordering on fraud and stealing, preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 12, 2019, at about 3:30 p.m. at H3 Beryi, and 12, Woke Ariyo Street, off Admiralty way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N2.9 million from the complainant, Miss Kaodi Ugogi, to supply Spanish Acrylic Awning to her but failed to do so.

“The defendant converted the money to his personal use after failing to supply the products to the complainant.

“The defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by threatening to terminate the life of…