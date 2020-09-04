Electoral malpractice, vote buying, serious crimes, warns EFCC Youth Ambassador 

…as he urges electorates in Edo and Ondo to stay clear of corrupt politicians

A youth ambassador to the Economic Financial Crime Commission, EFCC Chukwuebuka Obidike has appealed to Nigerians to shun election malpractice and promote transparency, access to information which according to him, will increase responsiveness of government, while simultaneously having a positive effect on the levels of public participation in a country.

Addressing the press, Obidike urged Nigerians to utilise the electoral opportunity to elect men of integrity and uprightness into respective positions of authority.

“Politicians seeking votes have indulged in an unfair manipulation of the voting public, disenfranchisement of registered voters, intimidation, vote buying and printing of ballot papers that mislead voters among other things.

“Voter inducement is the highest form of electoral corruption. We need to educate ourselves and possess the will to detest from being induced with money, food…