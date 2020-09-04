Hike in price of energy will deepen poverty, widen inequality, heighten crime, violence — Olajuyigbe

Emergency & Risk Alert Initiative (ERAI), a non-governmental Humanitarian and development organization has warned the government of Nigeria of the consequences of hike in Electricity Tariff and price of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Gbenro Olajuyigbe, the organization whose vision is a world where everyone takes informed and appropriate action to reduce vulnerability and prepare for emergencies condemned the nonchalant attitude of the government and its agencies in respect of the price hike. It posited that the increment will deepen poverty, widen inequality and heighten crimes and violence.

The organization whose priority is to support all processes that keep people safe, secure and resilient in a just society bemoaned the not thoughtful increase in tariff of electricity and price of premium motor spirit or petro in the contexts of economically devastating global COVID-19 Pandemic that has…