Makinde presents Olubadan new escort van 4 days after making request from gov

By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Friday, put smiles on the face of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, by presenting the traditional ruler a brand new escort van, four days after the traditional ruler made the request from the governor.

Makinde had earlier in the week, paid a visit to the Olubadan, to congratulate him on his 92nd birthday.

During the visit, the governor said that his administration would do all that is needed for all the traditional rulers in the state and that as someone with a good upbringing, he would never disrespect elders.

The presentation, which was held at the Popoyemoja palace of the monarch, had in attendance the Otun Olubadan, High Lekan Balogun; Asipa Olubadan, High Chief Eddy Oyewole and High Chief Amidu Ajibade, Ekarun Olubadan.

Presenting the escort van on behalf of the governor, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Abdul-Mojeed Mogbonjubola, said: ‘We need to thank God for his excellency and…