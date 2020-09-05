2 warring communities sign peace pact

Two communities in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday signed a peace agreement as part of efforts to bring an end to the wanton destruction of lives and property in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communities involved are Dangoma and Takau in Kannikon and Zipak chiefdoms respectively.

Speaking at the event held in Kafanchan, Mr Peter Averik, chairman of the local government, said that the peace deal was brokered following series of dialogue between the two communities.

“We met and deliberated successfully on the way forward and, thankfully, the two communities resolved to sheath their swords and give peace a chance.

“This is a milestone for us and we want to use this opportunity to let the world know that we want peace and we are for peace,” he added.

He said that the peace pact was informed by the attacks of July 24 in Zikpak which left several people dead while many houses were burnt.

“Findings revealed that the…