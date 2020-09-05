42 persons rescued as Osun seals orphanage for illegality

By Shina Abubakar

The Proprietor of an Orphanage home in Ile-Ife, Mrs Elizabeth Oroyemi slumped as Osun State Government officials sealed the social facility over suspected illegal activities, including being used as baby factory.

The woman who was resuscitated begged the officials not to seal the property, located at Opa Area of the ancient town, being her only legacy of over 18 years.

However, the Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Mrs Bukola Olaboopo while stating the reason behind the closure said the factory’s operation constituted a danger to the well-being of the orphans residing therein.

She also said apart from not taking adequate care of the children at the orphanage, the environment where it operates is completely untidy while those working there lack the adequate knowledge to so do.

According to her, “we suspected that the facility is used for activities such as baby factory which is completely unacceptable to Osun State Government. And the…