By-Election: Ex-Gov Dickson emerges PDP candidate for Bayelsa West

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Seriake Dickson, has clinched automatic nomination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District by-election.

Dickson who had no opposition was returned by the Returning Officer, Barr Nicholas Obhiseh, as the validly nominated candidate for the Senatorial contest having polled 334 out of 338 accredited delegates with four invalid votes.

The members of the PDP from the Sagbama and Ekeremor’s decided not to pick the party’s nomination form as a mark of honour to the former governor who enjoys unprecedented acceptability and popularity in the area.

Speaking shortly after his return as the PDP Senatorial Candidate, Dickson commended the people for their unflinching dedication, loyalty, support, and prayers throughout his eight years as governor and for finding him worthy of another serious mission.

He commended the party supporters from the senatorial district…