EFCC Chair renews call for special corruption courts

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Mr. Umar Abba Mohammed, on Friday renewed the call for the establishment of special courts to try corruption cases.

Mohammed made the call in Abuja while receiving members of the Monitoring Committee of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act( ACJA), who paid him a working visit.

According to him, the only means of minimizing delay in the trial of cases, is to establish Special Courts to try financial and economic crimes. “Delay of cases in court is a challenge to us. This challenge can be addressed if there are Special Courts handling corruption cases”, he said.

Mohammed appreciated the Committee members for their efforts in monitoring the compliance of law enforcement agencies with ACJA, stressing that the EFCC was complying adequately with the Act. He specifically addressed the Commission’s detention facilities, describing them as world class. “ Our detention facilities…