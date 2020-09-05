How our sweet story turned sour

In this concluding part of the interview with the man who captained the 1985 FIFA U16-winning Golden Eaglets, Nduka Ugbade, he opens up on what Nigeria should do to turn her football fortunes around, leads us through their post World Cup travails and the failure of Nigeria to accord them their due recognition. He spoke with Weekend Editor Onochie Anibeze and the Deputy Sports Editor, Jacob Ajom. Read on.

Are you still in touch with your colleagues, members of that U16 squad?

Yeah, we are still in touch, at one time or the other, we are still talking. We also have a WhatsApp group for ourselves. So we are relating quite a lot. Through that group, we share, we talk and do so many things. We have one person who coordinates everything, Salisu Nakande is the Admin of our WhatsApp group. He is very active. For instance, if anyone of us is sick he visits the person in any part of the country and would let the rest of us know.

When the President wanted…