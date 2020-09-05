If you don’t wear facemask, you’re likely to be sociopath ― Study

A study conducted by researchers in Brazil found that people who flout coronavirus measures (facemasks) exhibit higher levels of callousness, deceitfulness and risk-taking, which is likened to traits of sociopaths

People who refuse to wear facemasks or choose to ignore social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic are considered more likely to be a sociopath according to recent research.

According to Healthline: “A sociopath is a term used to describe someone who has an antisocial personality disorder (ASPD). People with ASPD can’t understand others’ feelings.

“They’ll often break rules or make impulsive decisions without feeling guilty for the harm they cause.”

These are traits that Professor Fabiano Koich Miguel and colleagues at Universidade Estadual de Londrina believed to be connected to those flouting face mask rules.

Findings come from a survey of around 1,578 Brazilian adults who were asked about their compliance with Covid-19 measures, Mirror…