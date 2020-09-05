It’s a lie, parties blast APC over restructuring claim

…Ruling party insulting Nigerians — Ohaneze

…They should pity Nigeria, do the right thing—PANDEF

…APC claim shameful, fraudulent—Afenifere

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South; Anayo Okoli, Regional Editor, South-East; Dayo Johnson, South West Editor; Samuel Oyadongha; Ola Ajayi; Dirisu Yakubu; James Ogunnaike & Shina Abubakar

In what appears a unanimous verdict, opposition political parties led by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have taken a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, over claims that President Muhammadu Buhari has, by the policies and programmes of his administration, commenced the gradual process of restructuring the country.

The APC had earlier in the week in “The Progressives,” a monthly in-house publication, lauded President Buhari for taking tough steps in repositioning Nigeria for good.

Titled, “Calm Down! Restructuring has begun,” the APC chided previous administrations for spending billions of taxpayers’ funds…