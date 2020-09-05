Jegede assures Ondo people of better living conditions

Mr Eyitayo Jegede, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ondo governorship race, has promised that his government would usher in a new dawn in the state if he is elected.

Jegede stated this in Ibadan on Saturday shortly after meeting with the National Campaign Council of the PDP headed by the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde.

The PDP candidate said that the people of Ondo would experience a new lease of life in all sectors of society.

“We are going to address the issues in the education sector, the high tuition fees imposed by the current government will be brought down when we come into government.

“The high cost of health care will also be brought down. We will provide opportunities for our youths to get employment and we will address the agriculture sector.

“There are also plans to explore our tourism potentials. We will develop the solid minerals sector. We have bitumen. We will set a deadline to exploit it and the people of…