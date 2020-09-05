Makinde will not overlook projects initiated by Ajimobi

…says many projects awarded by immediate-past govt not in favour of people

By Adeola Badru

THE administration of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said it would not leave any inherited project undone, just because his immediate predecessor, late Abiola Ajimobi overlooked many projects initiated by former Governor Alao Akala.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in the state, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, stated this while featuring on a radio interview programme in Ibadan on Saturday, saying the present administration would rather complete the projects to impact positively on the people of the state.

The commissioner was reacting to insinuations in some quarters that Governor Makinde has been completing projects started by the Ajimobi’s administration without initiating new ones.

He said road projects and school construction projects, as well as healthcare facility projects that were entered into by the immediate-past administration, were either…