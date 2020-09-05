PDP in Ondo is dead, we will calmly nail their coffin on October 10

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

LESS than 35 days to the governorship election in Ondo state, the National leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the state as dead and buried.

Tinubu said this in Akure that the members and supporters of the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state needed not to worry fighting a dead party.

He said that ” you don’t fight the PDP. There is no point fight a corpse inside the coffin, just settle down and calmly nail their coffin…”

Speaking on the reelection of governor Akeredolu and his reconciliation moves, the national leader said that “the governor had showed that he wanted genuine reconciliation among party members in the state.

” lndeed, the governor cannot push forward nor can the state advance if there is division and dissension among us.

“Unity and adherence to collective purpose are hallmarks of progressive politics. Our ability to place the public…