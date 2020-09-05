The gospel according to Seun Bankole

By Ayo Onikoyi

With ease, Seun Bankole, the smooth, suave and mellifluous singer popularly known as SB Live, has crisscrossed the gamut of Nigerian contemporary genres.

As an embodiment of musical dexterity and skill, raw energy and passion for music, alongside his seven-piece band, SBLive has gradually won over many to the extent that he performs at some multinational company’s end of year parties, annual general meetings, celebrity weddings and birthday parties among others.

That’s how well SBLive has evolved over the years. But year 2020 has proven a challenging year, especially with the global Covid-19 pandemic leading to huge loss of human and resources.

To encourage millions of survivors, fans and listeners coping with the pandemic, SBLive has released his latest worship album titled “Gospel According To SBLive”. The 3-track new project —with an accompanying music video for the opening track “Halleluyah”— was unveiled on Sunday, August 30, 2020…