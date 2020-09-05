Wathoni reveals her love interests, opinion on other Housemates

By Ayo Onikoyi

It wasn’t such a huge surprise when BBNaija Housemate, Wathoni was evicted from the show last Sunday. The Housemate probably must have been expecting to go home, as she had been in the bottom four a number of times. Perhaps she thought she had been given an extra week when Tolani’s name was called first, that was not to be.

Evicted housemates after they’ve gotten a day or two to settle back into the real world, were ushered by Betway, BBNaija Lockdown headline sponsor, to their first set of media appearances.

Wathoni, who had gotten into a ‘relationship’ with Brighto a week before her eviction from the house, was asked about her seemingly flighty feelings for the men in the Big Brother house.

First, she was pining for Kiddwaya when that didn’t pan out, she moved towards Eric, and when he got evicted, she started considering Brighto. She defends herself, “I didn’t go to the house to look for a man. Things just happened.”

She also…