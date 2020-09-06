Britain will not be EU ‘client state’ ― UK Brexit envoy

Britain will not become “a client state” under the terms of any post-Brexit trade deal struck with the European Union, the UK’s chief negotiator David Frost insisted late on Saturday.

Ahead of an eighth and final round of scheduled talks with the EU next week, Frost said Britain was “not going to compromise on the fundamentals of having control over our own laws”.

“We are not going to be a client state,” he told the Mail on Sunday in a rare newspaper interview, as the stalled negotiations with the bloc near their conclusion.

“We are not going to accept provisions that give them control over our money or the way we can organise things here in the UK and that should not be controversial,” Frost added.

“That’s what being an independent country is about, that’s what the British people voted for and that’s what will happen at the end of the year, come what may.”

Britain formally left the EU in January, nearly four years after a landmark…