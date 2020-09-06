COVID-19: NOA takes safety campaign to Ebonyi communities, markets

The Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Ebonyi, Dr Emmanuel Abah, has decried the apparent non-compliance with the safety protocols set out by government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ebonyi.

Abah was speaking at Izzi on Saturday during a motorised sensitisation campaign in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The campaign is aimed at stopping the spread of the deadly virus in the state.

Abah, represented by the NOA Head of Programmes in Ebonyi, Mr Romanus Mbam, lamented what he described as the indifference of residents to safety protocols put in place by the Federal Government to prevent the spread of the disease.

NOA has since taken the campaign to eight Local Government Areas of the state, including Ezza North, Ezza South, Izzi, Ikwo, Ishielu, Ebonyi, Abakaliki and Ohaukwu.

Abah told NAN that the campaign was meant to educate everyone, including traders, commercial motorists and public sector workers on the dangers of the virus.

“Prevention…