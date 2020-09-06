FCT police arrests car thief who stole FRSC patrol van

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the FCT Police Command, on Saturday, arrested a car thief who stole a patrol van belonging to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) headquarters from where it was packed at Wise Zone 5, Abuja.

The arrest was made at Bwari area which is a border community between FCT and Kaduna state.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, FCT Police Spokesman confirmed the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the vehicle.

He said, “In prompt response to a distress call received by the FCT Police Command’s control room, the Command on 5th September,2020 arrested one Hamisu Tukur 25 years at the outskirt of Bwari, for stealing a vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Headquarters stationed at Sky Memorial, Wuse Zone 5.

“The fleeing suspect was arrested by the eagle-eyed Police Operatives from Bwari Division during a stop and search operation, following calls received from the FRSC Headquarters by the Command’s control room.

“The exhibits…