Hometown left deflated but still hopeful after Messi snub

Rosario had dared to dream but was left disappointed after the Argentine city’s most celebrated son Lionel Messi announced he was staying at Barcelona.

When Messi told the Spanish giants last week he wanted to quit the club, some back in his home town and at Newell’s Old Boys, the club where he played junior football, allowed themselves to imagine the 33-year-old superstar returning home to play for his boyhood team.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a week ago hundreds of Newell’s fans organized a joyous and colorful vehicle procession through the town under the banner: “Your dream, our hope.”

But after 10 days of anxious waiting, there was to be no fairytale homecoming.

Despite Friday’s deflation, many Newell’s fans…