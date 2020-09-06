Lagos Airport receives first international flight after resumption

By Lawani Mikairu

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos Saturday received its first flight as international flights operations resumed in the country after the suspension of all flights in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is just as Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be opened on Monday, 7th September for international flights.

The first commercial scheduled flight Middle East Airline, MEA, touched down at the airport at around 2.00 pm local time from Beirut and was ceremonially welcomed with a water cannon demonstration by the men of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Aerodrome and Rescue Fire Fighters.

The airport officials, led by the Nigerian Immigration Service, screened the arriving passengers. They presented their documents including their COVID-19 PCR test results for screening by the Port Health services officials. While their travelling papers, passports and visas were handled by the Nigerian Immigration Service,…