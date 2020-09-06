Lagos Govt reopens 2 recreational parks

…Stresses adherence to COVID-19 protocols

The Lagos State Government on Sunday announced the reopening of two of its recreational parks for public use, stressing that visitors to the parks must comply with the subsisting COVID-19 protocols.

Mrs Titilayo Ajirotutu, the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Parks and Gardens (LASPARK), disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

According to Ajirotutu, the reopened recreational facilities are the Ndubisi Kanu Park in Alausa and the Dr Abayomi Finnish Park in Oregun, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state had closed down all parks at the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic to contain the community spread of the virus.

This measure denied fun seekers the opportunity to relax in the open and hindered government revenue from the facilities.

The statement quoted Mrs Adetoun Popoola, the General Manager of LASPARK, as saying that the…