Mali’s ill-equipped army in spotlight after coup

By
Headliners
-
2


Mali coup
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan (2L) walks at the International Airport in Bamako upon his arrival on August 22, 2020 next to by Malick Diaw (L), the Vice President of the CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of the People). – A delegation of West African leaders headed by former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan arrived in the Malian capital Bamako on August 22 on a mission to restore order after a military coup. (Photo by ANNIE RISEMBERG / AFP)

Mali’s army, which staged last month’s coup in the war-torn nation, is taking on a role in politics despite being hamstrung by a crippling lack of resources.

The August 18 putsch came after months of protests against ousted leader Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and sent shockwaves across a region beset by jihadist attacks and grinding poverty.

The country’s neighbours, and its ally and former colonial ruler France, called for a swift transfer of power over fears of even more instability as Mali grapples with an…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR