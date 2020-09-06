Mali’s ill-equipped army in spotlight after coup

Mali’s army, which staged last month’s coup in the war-torn nation, is taking on a role in politics despite being hamstrung by a crippling lack of resources.

The August 18 putsch came after months of protests against ousted leader Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and sent shockwaves across a region beset by jihadist attacks and grinding poverty.

The country’s neighbours, and its ally and former colonial ruler France, called for a swift transfer of power over fears of even more instability as Mali grapples with an…