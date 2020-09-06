PDP commends Benin monarch on peace meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election, has commended the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omonoba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, for his peace intervention.

The party’s campaign council gave the commendation in a statement signed by its Secretary, Publicity Sub-Committee, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Saturday.

Ologbondiyan commended the traditional ruler for his fatherly intervention to ensure peaceful and credible governorship election in Edo.

He urged all stakeholders to allow their actions to be guided by the admonitions of the Oba of Benin as well as other royal fathers in the state, before, during and after the election.

Ologbondiyan assured that the PDP campaign as well as its teeming members and supporters across the state, as a law-abiding and well-known peaceful political party would maintain peaceful conduct.

“We have always and will continue to conduct our activities and campaign in very…