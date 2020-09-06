PDP electoral committee declares primaries hitch-free

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says its Lagos East Senatorial District and House of Assembly Kosofe Constituency II primaries on Saturday were hitch-free.

The party’s Chairman, Electoral Committee for Lagos State, Mr Ndidi Okereke, made this known to newsmen during the party’s primaries in Lagos on Saturday.

He said: “As you can see, it has been a peaceful election and I commend PDP in Lagos because it has been a wonderful exercise and there has been no issue so far at the venue.

“The delegates and the aspirants have conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

“Also, the aspirants are the best anybody can think of and you can see them chatting and relating with one another.

“Though there are little challenges they are not to be complained about because it is not a major one,” he said.

Okereke noted that there were five Local Government Areas for the Lagos East Senatorial District and advised other parties to emulate PDP in conducting their…