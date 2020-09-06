Serena through to last 16 as fresh controversy hits US Open

Serena Williams progressed to the US Open last 16 Saturday as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over coronavirus fears.

Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” said Williams.

With spectators barred from this year’s Flushing Meadows event due to the pandemic, second and fourth seeds Sofia Kenin and Naomi Osaka took advantage of suites they have been assigned to check out the competition.

“It’s cool us players can watch each other. It’s interesting, I like it,” said Williams, who will play 15th seed Maria Sakkari for a place in the…